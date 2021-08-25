Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

