New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tobam raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

