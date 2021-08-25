New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 35,718 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.07% of FirstCash worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

