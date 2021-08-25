Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.88 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

ED stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

