Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

