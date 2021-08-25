Morgan Stanley Purchases 376,782 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.