AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

AVITA Medical stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $457.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,956 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 231,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

