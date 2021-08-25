Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,513 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,356,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,304,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,096,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

