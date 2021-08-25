New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,562 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $36,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $379.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

