United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

