Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

