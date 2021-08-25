New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,199 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of Cree worth $39,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Cree by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,051 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.31.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

