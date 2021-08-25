New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.85 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $608.30 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

