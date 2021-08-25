Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $342.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.