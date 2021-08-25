SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE TD opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

