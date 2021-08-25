SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hyliion by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $4,197,625. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

