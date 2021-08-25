SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 641.1% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

