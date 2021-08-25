SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKS stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.43.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

