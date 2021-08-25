SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFMV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VFMV opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.