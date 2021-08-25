SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $75,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,437,420. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

