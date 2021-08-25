350 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

