Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $175.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $818,220. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.