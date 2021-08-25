Jeannine Cimino Purchases 2,050 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Price Michael F lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

