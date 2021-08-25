Jay B. Malowney Sells 1,000 Shares of Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Senior Officer Jay B. Malowney sold 1,000 shares of Points International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.25, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,435,650.

PTS stock opened at C$20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.26 million and a P/E ratio of -56.87. Points International Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Points International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Points International to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.