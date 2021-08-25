Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Sells 3,747 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
