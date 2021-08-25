Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Sells 3,747 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.