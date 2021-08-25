Kenneth C. Cook Sells 3,625 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

