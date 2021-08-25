$0.18 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 84,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 47,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDRX stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

