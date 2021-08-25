JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JBGS opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

