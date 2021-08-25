Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.30

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.30 and last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 8561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.04.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

