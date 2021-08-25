Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.07

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 608074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,157 shares of company stock worth $13,274,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

