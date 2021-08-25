First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.74

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 656991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,503,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.