Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,767 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TCG BDC worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $2,757,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

