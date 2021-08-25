Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,776 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $968,864 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE stock opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

