Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading Down 3.8%

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 2,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company has a market cap of $515.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

