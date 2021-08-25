Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.44

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 2360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The firm has a market cap of $515.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $391,802. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

