Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.40

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.40 and last traded at C$40.34, with a volume of 362073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.
About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
