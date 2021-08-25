Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.40

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.40 and last traded at C$40.34, with a volume of 362073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.