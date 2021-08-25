Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 165,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

