Epiq Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

