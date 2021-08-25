Contrasting Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 0 7 0 3.00

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.66, indicating a potential upside of 42.79%. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 1.85 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -21.89

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

