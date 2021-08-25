Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $43.66 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $43,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

STLD opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

