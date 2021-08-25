Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 128,736 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,736 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of GoDaddy worth $44,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

