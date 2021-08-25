Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $46,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

