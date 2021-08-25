Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 14,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

Telos stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telos by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

