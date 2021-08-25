Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.42. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,421. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 250,059 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

