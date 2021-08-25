Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $458.28 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $471.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.96.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

