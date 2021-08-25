Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,317 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.45. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.