Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.