Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,214,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,583 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 266,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 492,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

