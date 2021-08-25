-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.81). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.72.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.