Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE TGI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.